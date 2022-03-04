Members of the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry are working a woods fire in Hixson Friday night.
The fire is happening the 6100 block of Levi Road near Levi Cemetery Road.
EMS officials say there is no structural endangerment and the nearby cemetery has not been affected.
Crews at the scene are working to keep the fire contained.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
