Crews have been working since early Sunday morning to fix a natural gas leak in Southeast Cleveland. 

Residents say they began noticing the smell of natural gas shortly after 7 a.m. 

The area near 9th St. and Blythe Avenue appears most affected by the gas leak and is blocked off at this time. 

Just before 5 p.m., Cleveland PD's Spokesperson Evie West reported that the Chattanooga Gas Company is still in the process of repairing the line.

