Crews have been working since early Sunday morning to fix a natural gas leak in Southeast Cleveland.
GAS LEAK: Crews have been working all day Sunday to repair a natural gas leak in Southeast Cleveland. Residents say the smell has been apparent since early this morning. The area near 9th St. and Blythe Avenue is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/ytBYmzeaoH— Local 3 News (@Local3News) October 16, 2022
Residents say they began noticing the smell of natural gas shortly after 7 a.m.
The area near 9th St. and Blythe Avenue appears most affected by the gas leak and is blocked off at this time.
Just before 5 p.m., Cleveland PD's Spokesperson Evie West reported that the Chattanooga Gas Company is still in the process of repairing the line.
