UPDATE: E. Brainerd Road reopens after closure due to flooding
Several areas are closed off as crews work to clear roadways as severe thunderstorms move through the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon. 
 
The following locations may be closed or have limited access while emergency crews clear the right-of-way:
 
  • 1970 Cummings Highway (wires down)
  • Cummings Highway at Browns Ferry Road (hazard)
  • 600 Market Street (hazard)
  • 900 Market Street (hazard)
  • Market Street at W Aquarium Way (hazard)
  • HWY 153 at Dupont Parkway (hazard)
  • 519 Cherokee Blvd (wires down)
  • 700 E 11th Street (hazard)
  • W 6th Street at Chestnut Street (hazard)
  • 3500 Broad Street (hazard)
  • 550 Houston Street (flooding)
  • N Orchard Knob Ave at Jackson Street (wires down)
  • 7500 Middle Valley Road (Hamilton County-wires down)
  • More areas may be affected not listed here as severe weather moves through
  • Obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. 
Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.

