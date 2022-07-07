- 1970 Cummings Highway (wires down)
- Cummings Highway at Browns Ferry Road (hazard)
- 600 Market Street (hazard)
- 900 Market Street (hazard)
- Market Street at W Aquarium Way (hazard)
- HWY 153 at Dupont Parkway (hazard)
- 519 Cherokee Blvd (wires down)
- 700 E 11th Street (hazard)
- W 6th Street at Chestnut Street (hazard)
- 3500 Broad Street (hazard)
- 550 Houston Street (flooding)
- N Orchard Knob Ave at Jackson Street (wires down)
- 7500 Middle Valley Road (Hamilton County-wires down)
- More areas may be affected not listed here as severe weather moves through
- Obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas.
Breaking News
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
80°
Altamont
Sunny
H 95°
L 74°
85°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 74°
77°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 75°
83°
Dayton
Sunny
H 88°
L 71°
79°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 74°
77°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 88°
L 71°
79°
Summerville
Sunny
H 94°
L 75°
86°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 95°
L 77°
81°
STORM ALERT WEATHER DAY
For the third day in a row, today will be a Storm Alert Weather Day due to the high heat and scattered storms. Read More