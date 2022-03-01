Crews are still working to figure out the cause of a fire on the W Road.
It forced many to reroute their commute.
The fire happened on the 4000 block on the W road where crews began battling the fire around 6 a.m Tuesday.
"It's really challenging for Walden's Ridge because of the terrain here and when you have road closures and stuff like that," said Chattanooga Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Warren. "That's why we're all involved in the mutual aid system so that we can help each other so you can have somebody coming from up the mountain and from down the mountain."
Multiple crews responded to the fire, but putting it out had challenges when it came to the terrain.
"With it going downhill, we gained a little bit with it going downhill," said Warren. "But we have to work out the time management on the tanker operation."
A spokesperson for Hamilton County EMS told Local 3 this is a summer home.
Warren added no one was inside or injured.
"The residents, I believe, were out of town. Nobody was in the structure," said Warren.
He said this is a good lesson for people with multiple homes or for people transitioning out of the cold weather.
"Especially in the older homes, it's easier to forget about floor heaters that are still one, sometimes they get covered up, have a cold snap, it turns on, that can cause a fire," said Warren.
He said to be extra vigilant as temperatures warm up.
"If you're going out of town for an extended period of time, it's really good to make sure all your appliances are turned off, especially heat sources," said Warren.
Crews that responded included Hamilton County EMS, the Chattanooga Fire Department, and the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department.