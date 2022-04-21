Crews will be performing a pipe replacement on Harrison Pike in Bradley County starting Friday, April 22nd.
Work will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and go through Monday, April 25th at 12:00 p.m.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close SR-312 (Harrison Pike) to all traffic at the intersection with Old Harrison Circle to replace a failed drainage pipe.
Local traffic will detour around the closure via White Oak Road NW, Rollins Ridge Road NW, and White Oak Valley Road NW.
Signs will be posted.
This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.
