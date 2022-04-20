TDOT crews will be performing rockfall mitigation activities along I-24 West at MM 137 in Marion County today and tomorrow from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm CT.
The work will require a rolling roadblock.
The roadblock will only last as long as it takes to clear the road. The work is not anticipated to take longer than two hours - and could take as little as 30 minutes.
The contractor will fine-tune the explosives to make sure less debris enters the roadway. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck-mounted attenuator with a message board will be on-site during this work.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through this area on April 20th and 21st.
