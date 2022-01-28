Investigators are searching for the man who owns one of the boats that caught fire at a marina in Marion County Thursday night.
His son says his father lives on the boat at times at hales bar marina.
Thursday night, Haletown Volunteer Fire Department responded to Hales Bar Marina because two boats were on fire at dock G.
"Just about to be getting ready for work when I was laying down, and I heard something like glass breaking, and then I had gone out and then the next thing I know the boat was engulfed in flames,” said Robert Daoton, who’s dad's boat caught on fire.
Robert Daoton has a boat at the marina that he occasionally lives on. He says it was his dad's boat that caught fire.
"It had an aftermarket furnace installed. He had finally got it paid off, had pride in it and just wanting to get it back going,” Daoton told us.
Daoton says his dad lived on that boat. The fire department says there may or may not have been someone on the boat at the time of the fire, but crews are searching for someone.
It's been a nightmare for Daoton and his family.
"It's more an emotional and mental roller coaster, but the best thing you can do is accept life for what it is,” Daoton said.
Haletown called additional manpower to help put the fire out.
Daoton wants this to be an eye opener for other people to cherish their loved ones.
"It really gets you to thinking you want to spend as much time with your loved ones as you can because we're only bound that next minute to live life on earth,” Daoton said.
Haletown Volunteer Fire Department, along with several other agencies, fought to put out the fire.
This is still an active investigation.
We're told the TBI and the Chattanooga Dive Team were on the scene. If have any information on the fire, call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 423-942-2525.