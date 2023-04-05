Main Street in Collegedale is closed in both directions Wednesday night as officials respond to a crash involving a motorcycle near Lee Highway.
According to the Tri-Community Fire Department, there is no estimation for when traffic will be able to resume.
Main Street is closed in both directions at Lee Hwy due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) April 6, 2023
As of 8:40pm, there is no ETA on reopening Main Street.
Lee Hwy is open in both directions, however we urge you to use caution. pic.twitter.com/WBhrbJoE9s
Lee Highway remains open.
