UPDATE: Interstate 75 northbound, north of Battlefield Parkway has completed reopened after an earlier crash closed the roadway.
Drivers may still experience some delays until normal traffic flow resumes.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on Interstate 75 northbound, north of Battlefield Parkway has closed all lanes of traffic Tuesday morning.
There's no word as to the severity of the crash, or if there are any injuries.
GDOT says the area will be affected until about 1:00pm.
Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.