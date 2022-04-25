The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that sent one adult and four children to hospitals on Monday evening.
It happened around 6:45pm at Old Highway 411 and Highway 136 on the Murray County-Gordon County line.
Murray County Fire Department spokesperson Nathan Figueroa says the crash involved two cars and one of those cars rolled over.
As a result of the crash, Figueroa says three children were flown to T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital.
Figueroa says one adult and a fourth child were taken by ambulance to a Gordon County hospital.
All of the crash victims received serious injuries.
The cause of the crash and the names of the people involved have not been released at this time.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.