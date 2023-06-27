Craft Axe Throwing in East Ridge hosts Fill A Backpack school drive until Aug. 2

Craft Axe Throwing in East Ridge is hosting its Fill a Backpack school supply drive.
The company says the drive will continue through Wednesday, Aug. 2.
You can donate new or gently used school supplies during business hours at 619 Camp Jordan Pkwy.
