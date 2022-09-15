The 20th Annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival will return to Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga this Saturday.

Along with all garden and landscape needs, you can shop the selection of fruit trees and shrubs.

Local artists and vendors will also be on-hand in addition to kids' activities, live music, and food trucks.

This free family-friendly event will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday on East 30th Street in Chattanooga.

All proceeds from plant sales help fund educational programs and community services.

