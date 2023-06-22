Crabtree Farm's Annual 100 Dinner auction goes live; open to public

The auction portion of Crabtree Farms’ Annual 100 Dinner & Auction has officially gone live.
Bidding on items will continue through Saturday, June 24th.
Anyone can participate in the auction, even if you aren’t attending the sold-out dinner.
Proceeds benefit the farm’s education and outreach initiatives.
Approximately 5,000 community members are served each year through Crabtree Farm's various programs and services. Over 65 households are currently engaged through the Crabtree Community Garden, providing free and sliding-scale garden beds to our most immediate neighbors. Additionally, the farm welcomes hundreds of adult workshop participants, dozens of regular market patrons and wholesale customers, over 100 volunteers and workshares (many of whom come to the farm consistently), over 2,500 Bi-Annual Plant Sale and Festival attendees and over 2,000 school-age children who participate in various farm-based educational activities.