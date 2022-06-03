The shooting in Downtown Chattanooga over Memorial Day weekend was a traumatic experience for many people. The Chattanooga Police Department's Victim Service Unit is sharing information to provide support and assist the families impacted.
When coping with trauma, the Victim Service Unit says everyone goes through different emotions and can have a wide range of reactions. They are here to help all the different ways people process through them.
"Even if you have multiple individuals involved in the same crime, they are all going to have very unique needs,” said Hannah Hytken, Victims Services and Chaplain Director with the Chattanooga Police Department, "There's no right or wrong way to feel after something traumatic occurs."
On May 28th, six teenagers, ages 13-15, were injured in a mass shooting in Downtown Chattanooga. Two are in critical condition.
Victim's families and witnesses to the crime are all dealing with the trauma in their own way. The police department has the resources to ease that pain.
"Safety planning -- for the ongoing safety concerns that a victim or family may have. We will provide information about the criminal justice process. From the beginning, during the investigative process, as well as throughout the judicial process,” Hytken said.
Common emotions to experience following a shooting of this nature are fear, anxiety, and loss of sleep or appetite.
If the victim or witness needs something CPD can't provide, the department looks outside their resources to give people the ongoing support they need.
"Counseling needs someone may have, what are their physical injuries, and what unique needs may they have after that crime victimization, and how are we helping to connect those people with those resources?" Hytken told us.
Each case is different and presents its own challenges. Hytken says most people want to see the person responsible for their crime victimization held accountable, and when that doesn't happen, it adds another layer of grief and trauma.
"It's really difficult to not know who -- or not have the person identified or there to be an arrest made," Hytken said.
On Thursday, five days after the shooting, Chattanooga Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect and charged him with six counts of Attempted Murder.
The Victim Services Unit is available to provide resources and information to the community. If you know someone who may need the support, email the Victim Services Unit at vsu@chattanooga.gov or call them at 423-643-5000.