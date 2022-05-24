Chattanooga police say two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Tunnel Boulevard on Monday night.
It happened shortly after 11:15pm in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard.
Police say they were called to a local hospital after two shooting victims showed up with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say after learning the location of the incident and securing the scene, they learned the shooting was domestic in nature.
Police say the two victims, a 42-year-old female and a 38-year-old male, were sitting in a vehicle when they heard gunshots and realized they had been hit.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
