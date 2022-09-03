Chattanooga Police are investigating an incident that sent a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old man to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
Just before 1 a.m. on September 3rd, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot.
CPD says police were notified by a local hospital that a man walked into the ER with a gunshot wound.
Approximately an hour later, Police were notified again by a local hospital of a second male who came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
The injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life-threatening.
Police arrived at the original location of the incident to secure the crime scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.