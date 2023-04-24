UPDATE: Chattanooga police have confirmed they are looking for a juvenile male suspect who may have been involved in a crime and boarded a CARTA bus Monday afternoon, sparking an "active situation" and closing part of Brainerd Road.
CARTA released a statement saying their bus was stopped by Chattanooga police on Brainerd Road and all the passengers and bus driver were safely evacuated while police searched the bus.
It's unclear what type of crime may have been committed but law enforcement says they received a shots fired call.
Brainerd Road has now reopened to traffic and police say they are still looking for the suspect.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department is on the scene of what they are calling an "active situation" in Brainerd on Monday afternoon.
An employee at Spare Time on Brainerd Road says the road is blocked off and her team is unable to leave the building at this time. Customers are also being kept inside the building.
The employee, Samantha Rochdi, says everyone is frustrated.
"Now they have the roads blocked off, nobody's allowed to leave the building here at my work. They just have everybody locked in. No cars coming in, no cars going out," she told Local 3 News.
A Local 3 News crew is on the scene. Stay with us for updates to this developing story.