The disappearance of Hoover, AL resident Carlee Russell sparked speculation on social media platforms that she was potentially sex trafficked.
The Chattanooga Police Department says they are familiar with this investigation, although citizens should not be concerned about safety in our area.
"Social media is kind of the devil's playground am I right? With all that information floating around. The fact is nationally missing persons cases get cleared at about 70 percent and usually within the first two of three days. Here in Chattanooga, here locally, our numbers are much better than that. Here hover around the 90th percentile as far as clearances," said Chattanooga Police Department Executive Chief Glenn Scruggs.
The department says the majority of cases are runaway teenagers and the other small percentage that do involve abduction are typically domestic situations.