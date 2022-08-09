The Chattanooga Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizen’s Police Academy coming up this fall.
The academy is a nine-week law enforcement education program that provides an accurate look at police work and the Criminal Justice System.
Academy students receive instruction and training in numerous police-related subjects.
Applications will be accepted until August 15. The first class will be held on September 1.
Click here to learn more or get an application.
If you have any questions, call 423-645-5090 or send an email to Sgt. Ernest Craw.