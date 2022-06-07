Over the weekend on McCallie Avenue, 17 people were shot. Three people died. Chattanooga Police said the incident is gang related, but not gang motivated. They have different definitions.
"Gang related is a members based approach means if a victim or a suspect of a crime is or was a validated gang member, it could be considered gang related," Sergeant Miller said.
Sergeant Miller said a validated gang member could be a random victim and technically it would be considered gang related, which is what could be the case in the McCallie Avenue shooting.
"At the McCallie Avenue shooting, some of the victims may be gang members or involved in a gang,' Sergeant Miller said. "They may not have been the intended target, but because they are a validated gang member, then it becomes gang related."
To classify an incident as gang motivated, it's about who is benefiting or directing the crime, either the individual or the gang.
"We don't have any information that would lead us to believe that the McCallie Avenue shooting was gang motivated, and that it was directed by a gang, or for in furtherance of a gang or to create gang violence," Sergeant Miller said.
Sergeant Miller said each case is different, but if it's determined to be gang motivated, sentence enhancements or additional charges could be added.
To be considered a gang, it has to be a group of three or more people who are committing criminal acts for furtherance of the group.
A state and national standard is used to validate gang members.
"The person tells you that they're a gang member, they could have gang related notes, or signs, or banners, or clothing, so there's a wide variety of different things that we go through the check list and there's points associated with each item on that list," Sergeant Miller said.
While the most commonly known gangs are the national ones, Bloods and Crips, Sergeant Miller said there are a wide variety of gangs.
"It could be a street gang, motorcycle gang, it could be a hybrid gang," Sergeant Miller said.
Sergeant Miller said not all gangs are violent.
"It's a small group of our population that creates the violence," Sergeant Miller said.
Sergeant Miller said they are working to identify a suspect and determine the motive of the McCallie Avenue shooting.
If you have information to share, you can remain anonymous. Call the tip line at 423-653-5100 or submit a tip through the Atlas 1 App.