An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after he was wounded in drive-by shooting Wednesday.
Police responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Pawnee Trail near Brainerd High School just before 3:30 p.m.
The victim's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Chattanooga police said.
Officials are looking for additional details in this case. If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App, formerly the CPD Mobile App. You don't have to give your name.