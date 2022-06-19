Two people were shot in the area of Station Street around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
According to a release from Chattanooga Police, officers in the area heard an argument in a parking lot on Rossville Avenue. Police heard gunfire as they walked toward the area.
CPD says they found two women who were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone withinformation regarding this incident to call (423) 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous