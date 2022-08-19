Chattanooga police are investigating a death after a man's body was found in a van, parked in a church parking lot on Friday.
Police were called to Olivet Baptist Church in the 700 block of E. 10th Street around 10:50am.
Police say a man's body was found locked in a van that belongs to the church but has been inoperable.
Police say they believe the man died from natural causes, but the official cause of death has not been determined.
The man's name has not been released.
