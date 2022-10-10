Chattanooga police are warning people that an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop off boxes. It is the kind of mail that could drain your bank account. People are stealing checks and money orders.
Some people feel it is more convenient to drop off their checks or money orders inside of the drop boxes, but because of the recent increase of them being stolen, police are asking people to go inside a post office instead.
At post offices across Chattanooga, police said around 10 to 15 checks or money orders are stolen weekly from drop off boxes.
"Well I am kind of shocked because I just paid off some bills just the other day. Dropped them off out there (drop off box). Had no idea," said Teddy Whittenbarger.
People like Whittenbarger are unknowingly subjecting themselves to theft. The Chattanooga Police Department is trying to raise awareness.
"Say if you mail a check to pay a bill, they are washing that check for a much higher amount. So your $80 check may become $8,000 and they'll go cash it," said Sergeant Kendon Massengale.
He said the biggest targets right now are the East Brainerd and Shallowford Road post office locations.
How it works is that the suspects steal the victim's account information.
"I don't think it is somebody local that is actually stealing the checks, just for the fact that they are being cashed all over the country," said Sergeant Massengale. He said that makes the thieves harder to track.
To prevent mail thefts, Chattanooga police want people to go inside the post office to drop off their mail. Ron Grover is one of the people who goes inside when he mails his checks.
"For security reasons because there have been incidents of a lot of frequent thefts with individuals breaking into the various drop boxes," said Grover.
Tampering with a mailbox is a federal offense. Violators can be fined up to $250,000 or imprisoned for up to three years.
Cashing checks that aren't yours are a fraud charge. This could include prison time, fines, and restitution orders.
If you suspect your money order or check has been stolen from one of the drop boxes, you can contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 and you should contact your bank immediately.