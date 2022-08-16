Chattanooga police say three people were taken in to custody following a chase that resulted in a crash on Tuesday.
It happened shortly before 12:30pm in the 300 block of I-75 North.
Police say they were trying to stop a speeding vehicle and the driver tried to evade the officers, causing a single-vehicle crash.
Police say the suspects, 24-year-old Ernest Campbell, 25-year-old Alfred Woodley and a minor, ran away from the scene.
Police say all three suspects were eventually found and the minor was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
All three suspects were taken in to custody for various charges.
