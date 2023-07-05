On June 26, 2023, at around 9:50 pm, a routine traffic stop for speeding led to the discovery of drugs and firearms by Chattanooga Police.
CDP attempted to detain the driver of a silver Audi, Ja’vonte Pratt, 21, after they discovered an open container in the vehicle. However, Pratt physically resisted and started to fight with the officers.
During the search of the vehicle, officers discovered marijuana, several fentanyl pills, one AR pistol, one Glock pistol, one drum magazine, and other magazines.
Pratt was charged with resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process, possession of firearm during a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, A tinted windows violation, and an open container violation.