Chattanooga police have responded to Hamilton Place Mall a total of 468 times for incidents over a one-year period.
An incident can range anywhere from medical emergencies to damaged property to stabbings and shootings.
People who were at the mall during some of those events sat down with Local 3 News to share their accounts of what they witnessed.
"At that moment, I thought anything could happen, and I thought about what would happen if I die that day,” said Revonda Bell, a former employee at Hamilton Place Mall.
Revonda Bell says she's worked inside of the Hamilton Place Mall for years and never wants to go back.
"I do not feel safe going in there anymore,” Bell said. “I have trouble feeling in the air.”
She says it was a normal day for her while working at Pop Cult in August 2021 until she heard several shots ring out inside the mall.
"In the moment it kind of felt surreal like I couldn't believe this was happening,” Bell recalled.
Bell says she quickly shut down her store and yelled for her customers to head to the back of the store.
"There were plenty of parents and children running by with their children then,” Bell said. “I couldn't let them into the store to protect them.”
She says that day left her scarred.
"I do think I tried to pretend like everything was okay for a while, but at some point, it started to become harder to ignore the nightmares that I started having,” Bell said. “I would have nightmares of gunshots and people chasing after me."
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, from July 2, 2022 to July 2, 2023, there were 468 incidents at or around Hamilton Place Mall.
Those incidents range from mental health calls, to shoplifting, to aggravated assaults. Firearms were found in four incidents of aggravated assaults.
"The mall is not supposed to be a battleground,” Bell said. “It's supposed to be a fun place.”
While Bell made it out of the mall that day unharmed, that wasn't the case for Sasha Holmes.
Holmes says she was at Hamilton Place Mall shopping with her three-year-old when shots rang out.
"I was hit,” Holmes said. “Not only did I sustain an injury to my right ankle where it's severely sprung, I also sustained a gunshot wound on my left leg from me trying to cover my child.”
Five years prior, another incident sent shoppers running frantically. Chattanooga police say a group of teens set off fireworks in the mall.
Rebecca Smith says she was there that day.
"They slammed all the gates down and put us in lockdown,” Smith said. “I had to put my daughter in a shelving stockroom because we didn't know what was happening.”
What they thought was an active shooter turned out to be teens setting off fireworks in the mall as a distraction to cover up a theft incident.
CBL Properties spokesperson Stacey Keating says the mall now has a youth escort policy.
”Every Friday and Saturday, which requires children under the age of 18 to be with a parent or guardian over the age of 21 in that same place from 4:00pm until close on Fridays and Saturdays,” explained Keating.
Keating says customer safety is a top priority. She says the mall has state-of-the-art security cameras and has increased security patrol units.
"We have invested significantly into our security program. We have a 24/7, 365 third-party company security at Hamilton Place,” Keating said. “We also have a great relationship with CPD and employ off-duty officers to patrol the interior and exterior of the property. "
However, Bell thinks the policy could use improvement.
“I still worked there for about two years after the incident and I did not see that increase,” said Bell.
The 468 incidents do not include the number of times Chattanooga police responded to the Hamilton Place Boulevard area for minor incidents.
During the same timeframe the 468 incidents happened, officers responded 1,408 times to "calls for service”. Those calls include chest pain, CPR, or unknown 911 calls.
Here is the full list of responses to the Hamilton Place Mall area by the Chattanooga Police Department during the one-year period:
