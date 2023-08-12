The man convicted of killing Chattanooga Police Officer Julie Jacks has been released early from prison.
Officer Julie Jacks was just 26 years old when she was murdered on May 6, 2002.
She got into a struggle while trying to capture a man who escaped from a mental facility. Isaac Jones III overpowered her and shot Jacks multiple times with her own gun.
In 2005, Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The Department of Corrections says he was released last Saturday after only serving 18 years, a few short of the 85 percent requirement for parole.
Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Jerri Sutton says their focus has always been on keeping the memory of Officer Julie Jacks alive.
She says the loss of a fellow officer brings more empathy when handling situations in the community.
Chief Sutton spoke with us this afternoon to reflect on her memories with Officer Jacks.
"Julie was.. to know her was to love her.. Those of us that are still around still remember her very fondly. She was a sweet and funny and charismatic person, and so our focus has primarily been her. Period."
Assistant Chief Sutton says it has been important to remember the great memories spent with Officer Julie Jacks.
She says when they worked together, there was girl power.
She says her favorite memory was 21 years ago - they were trying to get a juvenile home after being past curfew and intoxicated. She says Officer Jacks, without Sutton's help, began picking up the teen off of the ground to get him in the car.
"And I'm thinking to myself, little lady, what are you doing? I'm here to help. But that's the type of person she was."
When Officer Jacks was killed, Sutton was serving as a temporary School Resource Officer.
She says after losing Jacks, the department became deliberate about how to improve community and officer safety.
"Managing our encounters, maintaining distances/space, and creating those opportunities to change or shift the balance in whatever the the situation is in our favor."
Chief Sutton says since, they have heavily focused on training and using tools to ensure everyone goes home safely.
"That was really hard. Not just losing your teammate, but also realizing that you know the realities of this job, and realizing that you know the realities of this job are very real. You know you might not go home."
Chief Sutton says it's important to hold onto faith and good memories.
She says the department is there for Officer Jacks' family and friends, and that she will always love her former zone partner.