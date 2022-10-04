Red Bank police arrested a woman for killing two kittens. A coworker tells Local 3 News the woman has been bragging about the crime at work.
Alyssa Lawhon has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. In the meantime, she has continued working and is free until her arraignment.
On Hendricks Boulevard, two kittens were found dead inside of a trash can by Red Bank police.
Alyssa Lawhon is thought to be responsible for their deaths, but her coworker Brigget Barnhill says Lawhon is not taking responsibility.
"She has been bragging that she probably only gets six months for it. I mean it's sad," said Barnhill.
The incident happened around 4 pm at the beginning of September. The police report stated a witness saw Lawhon with a cat carrier and she asked the witness to throw a bag away in the trash. The witness told police she did not check inside the bag.
Police later found the dead kittens inside it.
"Jess (cat owner) had asked her (Lawhon) to get rid of the cats not by killing them, but could she re-home them," said Barnhill.
The police report also stated the cats were dismembered.
The McKamey Animal Center did necropsies on the cats. We requested those from Red Bank City Hall and are waiting for them.
We tried to talk to Lawhon at her job on Tuesday regarding the charges, but she refused to comment.
She did, however, tell the Red Bank police that she let the cats go in her backyard on September 7th, 2022, and has not seen or heard from them since.
"I don't doubt if she knew I was pushing so hard she would come after us. She does devious things," said Barnhill.
Lawhon's arraignment will be next month at the Red Bank Courthouse.
"Next step is something bad," said Barnhill.
The Red Bank Court clerk's office said Lawhon's court date is scheduled for 2 pm on November 28th.