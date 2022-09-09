The first updated COVID booster called the bivalent booster is now available at pharmacies and clinics across Tennessee. This is the first booster meant to target COVID variants specifically.
We spoke with local medical experts to find out what's new about this booster and if an annual COVID shots could be coming in the future.
“As history has kind of shown us this last year, this thing is changing rapidly so we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Pharmacist Jake Standefer.
The bivalent booster is meant to target new omicron sub-variants mutating around the world. Depending on how well our bodies fight the virus, we may end up getting our COVID vaccine along with our annual flu shot each fall.
"That's the goal. Hopefully they put it together with the flu shot, then in the fall you get your COVID shot and flu shot altogether and that gives you some protection to get through the year," said Standefer.
Jake Standefer, Pharmacist with Access Family Pharmacy says he has administered as many as five booster shots to a single patient this past year because COVID has continued to mutate and the CDC recommends boosters to keep people immunized.
We asked Dr. Jensen Hyde with Erlanger why the original one or two doses of the COVID vaccine were not enough. Dr. Hyde explained every vaccine we use for different viruses will have ranging lengths of immunity. For example the measles vaccine is only given once when the patient is a child.
"Some vaccines like tetanus are a childhood series you then need boosted periodically," said Hyde.
Dr. Hyde says the first round of boosters from last year was recommended after medical experts learned the original vaccine provided protection from COVID for only around four months. And as the virus has mutated more and more, the CDC recommends continued boosters.
"I think people can wrap their heads around this being more of a seasonal thing, verses as it being approached as an endless series of boosters," said Dr. Hyde.
Dr. Hyde says the new bivalent booster has traces of the original vaccine and has only been altered to target omicron sub-variants.
She says if the booster works as expected it is very likely an annual shot will become the new normal.
"Our children's children will probably need some COVID vaccine," said Dr. Hyde.
Dr. Hyde says nothing is official as far as annual COVID shot.
Right now the CDC has recommended anyone six months and older to get the original COVID shot. People five years or older can get the original booster shot, and people 12 years or older can now get the updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster.