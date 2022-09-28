Disney Cruise Line's COVID-19 vaccination rule is shipping out.
Starting October 14th, most of the Disney ships won't require people 12 and older to be vaccinated.
The vaccination requirement for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 was dropped earlier this month.
There will still be testing though.
For unvaccinated guests 5 and older, that'll need to be done a day or two before the ship sets sail.
People who are vaccinated can get out of testing as long as they have proof of vaccination.
Other major cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Holland America Line have dropped their vaccine requirements recently as well.