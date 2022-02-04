As of January 1, 2022, Tennessee will update its dashboard every Wednesday.
To find the COVID data for your state's health department, you'll find links below to each state's respective health department's COVID-dashboard below.
Please bear in mind that the timing of each states' updates are subject to change.
Tennessee usually updates its COVID-19 dashboard late in the afternoon.
https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html
Hamilton County updates its COVID-19 case reporting between 2-4:00pm ET weekdays. https://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19).aspx
Georgia updates its COVID-19 dashboard at approximately 2:50pm every weekday. https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
Alabama now updates its dashboard by 10:00am CT.
https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
North Carolina provides updates to their dashboard daily, Monday through Friday and usually by noon. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard