Tennessee updates its dashboard every Wednesday.
To find the COVID data for your state's health department, you'll find links below to each state's respective health department's COVID-dashboard below.
Please bear in mind that the timing of each states' updates are subject to change.
Tennessee usually updates its COVID-19 dashboard late in the afternoon.
https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html
Hamilton County updates its COVID-19 case reporting between 2-4:00pm ET weekdays. https://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19).aspx
Georgia updates its COVID-19 dashboard at approximately 2:50pm every weekday. https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
Alabama now updates its dashboard by 10:00am CT.
https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
North Carolina provides updates to their dashboard daily, Monday through Friday and usually by noon. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard