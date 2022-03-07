COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reported by the Hamilton County Health Department have been steadily decreasing since the beginning of February.
"We're not out of risk zone yet, but the risk is much lower than it was before," CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Anderson said.
Dr. Anderson said the omicron variant has infected a lot of people both vaccinated and unvaccinated, boosting and providing immunity for many.
"This variant has given us a well protected society now with the sheer number of people who have immunity is quite high, the highest it's ever been," Dr. Anderson said.
He said the likelihood of another surge of another variant is low.
"Just be vigilant but I think we can relax on many of the precautions we've had to do and we're beginning to see that around the country," Dr. Anderson said.
He said if you're in a big space with good ventilation, or if you've had the omicron variant, or been vaccinated recently, masks aren't necessary. He said they are needed for immune suppressed people and in health care facilities.
Hour Place Restaurant is located inside Erlanger. It moved to that location during the middle of the pandemic. For now, they must abide by Erlanger's protocols.
"We're probably still the only restaurant in the area that's still wearing masks, of course we have to because the Erlanger brass demand it," Hour Place Restaurant Owner Steven Boyd said.
Most of the people they feed are health care professionals working in the hospital. As the visitor policy becomes more lax, owner Christina Boyd said they get to see and serve more people.
"It's been much more positive vibe as we see people coming in, they're feeling more confident getting out of the house," Hour Place Restaurant Owner Christina Boyd said.
Dr. Anderson said it could be a few months before restriction in health care facilities relax.