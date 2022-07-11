The CDC reported Hamilton County is now a high COVID-19 community level.
The levels of concern are determined by looking at several factors: the amount of hospital beds being used, the number of hospital admissions, and a noticeable increase in new positive COVID cases.
Doctors said the surge is a reminder to be cautious and take precautions.
The CDC's report shows daily COVID cases have increased in the last several months.
The Hamilton County Health Department has also noticed that cases are up to nearly 134 positive COVID cases as of Friday. This shows the drastic jump from single digit numbers in April.
"We are at an upsurge now," said Dr. Mark Anderson, an infectious disease specialist at CHI Memorial.
Hospitalizations have reported an increase since April as well. In the beginning of that month, there were no patients reported with COVID. Today, there are thirty cases reported on the latest Hamilton County Health Department data.
Dr. Anderson says we need to keep our vulnerable population in mind during this surge.
"There are simply more vulnerable people in our population than 20-25 years ago," he said.
Dr. Mark Anderson explains that the new omicron sub-variant is not the main reason behind the surge in this county - instead more interactions among people with less restrictions.
"This yearning to be free of restrictions and masks," he said. "That we begin to give into at the beginning of this year, has led to a lot more interactions."
He is offering advice, tips, and a solution to help stop the spread.
"Just be aware of their family group - friend groups and at work. If you are in a work environment and several people get infected. It's reasonable to ask everybody to start wearing a mask again in a close situation particularly if you are in close quarters.".
Dr. Anderson states that if you do have COVID-19 and are considered to be high risk, treatment options are taking Paxlovid (an antiviral pill) or monoclonal antibodies.