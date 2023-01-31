After eleven years of service, Dr. Derek Halvorson '93 announced that he would be concluding his tenure as President of Covenant College on June 30, 2023, and will take up the role of founding Director of the College's new Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership to help equip students in selfless leadership.
“After a season of prayerful discernment with family and trusted friends, I informed the Board of Trustees I will complete my presidential service to Covenant College on June 30, 2023,” said Dr. Derek Halvorson ‘93, president of Covenant College. “The Board of Trustees has offered me the opportunity to serve as the founding director of Covenant’s new Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership, and I am honored to accept this role.”
Craig Wood, chair of the Covenant College Board of Trustees, praised Halvorson's credentials as a scholar, president, leader, fundraiser, and a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, in making him the ideal candidate to be the first Director of the Center. The Board of Trustees has approved a plan to enable the Center to start raising funds now and launch this summer.
Wood added that Halvorson's early announcement of his transition affords everyone the opportunity for a smooth and well-managed transition, which further demonstrates why he is the right person to train generations of Christians to be selfless leaders.
To ensure continuity and stability throughout the presidential transition, the Board of Trustees will immediately launch a national search for the next President of Covenant College in collaboration with students, faculty, staff, and alumni.
The goal of the Brock-Barnes Center for Leadership is to inspire and equip Covenant students to take up and excel in selfless, Christ-like leadership, exemplified by the remarkable men for whom the Center is named: Frank Brock (the College's fourth president) and Marion Barnes (the College's second president).