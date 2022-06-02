The National Center for State Courts has awarded a court in Tennessee a grant to help improve housing stability and prevent evictions.
According to a news release, Hamilton County’s General Sessions Court is one of 13 state and local courts to receive the funding from the nonprofit court organization.
Hamilton County received $211,000 under the two-year grant.
Along with the money, Hamilton County will also be provided a facilitator who will work directly with judges to assist landlords and tenants before eviction cases are adjudicated in court.
Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Alexander McVeagh says the money will provide a “fair and legal mechanism” for landlords, tenants and community organizations to work together.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.