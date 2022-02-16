Local 3 News is learning more about an investigation involving an adult accused of having sexual encounters with minors in McMinn County.
Melissa Blair is charged with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and solicitation of a minor, following an indictment by a grand jury.
All of the victims were between the ages of 13 and 18.
Melissa Blair made bond of $100,000, and her arraignment is now set for Monday, February 28.
"This type of case is difficult and shocking even to seasoned detectives," said McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.
The indictment says Melissa Blair, had sex or trafficked prostitution with nine male juvenile victims from spring of 2020 to late 2021.
An anonymous letter was placed on McMinn County School Director Lee Parkison's desk, which tipped off the investigation.
"All of our agencies, the DAs office, the Sheriff's office, and our schools share a common desire for the safety and welfare of our schools and our students," Sheriff Guy said.
Melissa Blair, a resident of Englewood, turned herself in Tuesday and she was booked in the McMinn County Jail. She was released on bond with stipulations.
"No contact with the school system and students in our school system," said District Attorney General Steve Crump.
Parkison says the health and safety of their students is the school board's number one priority.
"I also want the parents and the families in this community to know, that the health and safety of the students is always paramount. We want to protect them at every turn," Parkison said.
Authorities believe there are other victims and encourage anyone who is or who knows of a victim to come forward.
"We suspect that there may be additional juvenile victims and we encourage them or their parents to contact us. There may be additional victims who are also now adults. We encourage them to contact us as well," Sheriff Guy said.
Local 3 News will be at Blair’s arraignment hearing on February 28.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of this story.