A man accused of breaking into a Hixson home and getting into a child's bed is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Chattanooga police say 32-year-old Amus Buckner broke into a home on Austin Road in September of 2021.
Police say he got in the home through an unlocked door and got in bed with the girl, who claimed the suspect touched her inappropriately.
Police say the victim got out of bed, told her grandmother what happened and then her father confronted Buckner, getting into a fight outside of the home.
According to the arrest report, Buckner threatened to kill an officer as he was being arrested.
A grand jury later indicted Buckner on charges of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on November 17.
