A local radio station hosted a huge vow renewal ceremony that gave couples a chance to renew their vows at AT&T Field.
Robert and Sharon Bienvenu renewed their vows Monday on the diamond and shared the moment with their children.
"This coming Friday will actually be our 27th anniversary. So it's really cool," Robert Bienvenu said.
They say the key to a happy, long marriage is loving each other through the good and the bad.
"Accept each other, you know, no matter what. You tie that knot with God and you just have to have each other's backs," Bienvenu said.
Couples registered online with Sunny 92.3 and Classic County Q 97.3/99.3. They arrived in style, lined up to take the field, and said "I do" all over again. One couple said "I do" for the first time.
"We have an ordained minister and we have 50-70 couples renewing their vows or saying their vows for the first time," Kevin Hayes, Promotions Manager of Sunny 92.3 said.
Organizers say they were looking to focus the event around diamonds and they hit a home run by choosing AT&T Field.
"Well, with the idea of it being a diamond, what sounds good with a diamond? Baseball has diamonds," Hayes said.
While baseball diamonds may only be seasonal, these diamonds are forever.