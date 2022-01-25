It's a story Drew and Leslie Nunnelly certainly won't forget.
That can, of course, be said about any new parents welcoming a newborn baby girl, but this story stands out above most.
"She's blissfully unaware of what happened," said Drew, father to now-one-week-old Charlotte Jane Nunnelly.
Nope, instead, Charlotte slept through our entire interview. She was clearly completely unaware of the grand entrance she made to the world just a week before.
"When she got in the shower, things really picked up," Drew said of his wife. "We felt like we might be in a little bit of trouble then."
The couple was listening to their doctor's advice to wait until contractions are five minutes apart before making their way to the hospital. Well, ten-minute contractions quickly turned into contractions less than a minute apart.
It was then that the couple realized their daughter was on the way. They made their way to Erlanger East Hospital in Chattanooga, just 25 minutes from their house.
"We were going up over White Oak and I remember her screaming, 'Drew we're not gonna make it,'" Drew remembered. "And then coming down White Oak she said 'I can feel her head!' And then, it wasn't long after that."
Just six minutes and a few miles after they left the house, Charlotte Jane was letting out a scream and announcing her arrival to the world at 7:05 p.m. - on the side of I-75 in Ooltewah.
"I knew it was too late at that point," said Leslie. "So, all I remember after that is just having her on my chest. So, it was just God."
Several emergency technicians came to the rescue and took the duo-turned-trio the rest of the way.
"I was just terrified," said Leslie. "I can't see anything. He couldn't because he was driving. So, it was just blind leading the blind."
Reminded of birthing complications during their first two deliveries, the couple was worried Charlotte may have some issues. But doctors quickly gave her the all-clear. They were discharged just two days later and the couple took home a beautiful, healthy baby girl.
"It just reminds us that God's hand was over the whole situation," said Leslie.
"She's a miracle," Drew added. "She's perfect to us."
But even then, the Nunnelly's would definitely not recommend any new parents follow their lead.
"Just go sooner," Leslie said, letting out a laugh