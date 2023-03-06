A couple recently welcomed their new baby into the world on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga.
For Randi Haynes, the Operations Manager at the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, it was just another Friday morning at work.
Haynes was waiting for her interview outside the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance building before springing into action to help the pregnant mother.
"I checked my phone it was 9:54 in the morning, and I turn around to a woman screaming, "My daughter's having her baby. I said that's great and she said, no, she's coming out right now."
Haynes happened to be a midwife and jumped into action.
She opened the car door and saw the mother and part of the baby's head.
"She gave me one good push, and we had a very healthy baby girl. Just did a little newborn support and stimulation to get her breathing on her own, and everyone was happy and healthy."
Chris Mosey, the owner of Ignis Glass Studio, said, "Next thing I know someone was screaming my name, I ran outside, and Randi was hunched over inside the car delivering a baby. A lot of stuff has happened on this corner here, but nothing that inspiring and that wonderful; it was very cool."
Haynes says although the situation was unexpected -- she just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
"I think that it shows the power in community and someone paying attention and having the confidence and ability to just jump in and support a mom."
She says within 8 minutes of the birth, EMS, firefighters, and police were on the scene.
"She and baby get to go home today. Everyone was happy, healthy, and the baby's doing great."