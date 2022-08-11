Chattanooga police say that a man and woman were both shot early Thursday morning in the 4900 block of Lavender Trail.
The man, 22 years old, and the woman, 26 years-old, were in bed when they were shot, according to police. The suspect entered the home about 1:30am and shot them, according to police.
Two two were said to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and drove themselves to a local hospital for examination and treatment.
Police are working to establish suspect leads but say there's no immediate indication this was a random attack.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.