This past Saturday, a couple in Crandall Georgia lost nearly everything after heavy rain broke through the back wall of their home and flooded their house.
The Red Cross provided emergency help, and told them the home is unlivable.
"It's not safe to go back in there, and if you do.. be very, very careful," said Lori Morgan.
Lori and Ricky Morgan say they have been trying to pick up the pieces of the home they've lived in for six years.
"We're holding up I guess... the best we can," said Lori.
Lori says it was raining around 6:00 Saturday night when she heard a strange noise in the house. She says she told her husband Ricky about it and he went to investigate.
"And he got up to go check up stairs and the wall just caved in, mud went everywhere," said Lori.
Lori believes the noise she heard was their concrete wall cracking from the pressure of rain water behind it.
"If he had walked two more feet, he would be dead probably," said Lori.
Lori says they met with Red Cross Sunday afternoon who told them the home is unlivable.
She says Red Cross gave them a couple hundred dollars and told them to get a room to stay in. The two did stay in a hotel for a night but say they couldn't afford to stay there any longer than that, so they moved into a shed next to their home.
"There is just a bed in there," explained Lori.
Lori tells us she inherited the home and has no insurance on it. The two say they have no family able to help them financially.
"We lost our home, we don't have any place to go," she said.
They say they called other organizations for help but haven't had any luck.
They say Red Cross did give them two hundred more dollars.
Several churches were able to donate some clothes to the couple but the Morgans say they need a place to stay.
"Well we would really appreciate the help, we really need it, we don't really have anybody," said Lori.
The two would eventually like to bull doze the home down and buy a camper to live in.
They started a go-fund me page hoping to raise the funds to get their life back on track.
If you are interested in helping the Morgans, we have have a link to the page. Just click here.