On the evening of January 9th, 2023, Gilmer County E911 received a call about a robbery in progress at 31 Old Northcutt Road in Ellijay. At 6:36 PM, officers from the Ellijay Police Department, East Ellijay Police Department, and deputies of the Gilmer Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Through a coordinated effort, Shawn Sutton (39) and Melody Sutton (39), both from Damascus Road in Blue Ridge, Ga, were taken into custody.
Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the robbers were being engaged by two customers who were carrying legally concealed firearms. Shawn Sutton had entered the Ideal Mart posing as a customer and had pulled a pair of women's panties over his face before pointing a .45 cal. pistol at the head of the clerk and demanding all the money. The first customer intervened and the second customer went to his vehicle to retrieve his pistol and help subdue the suspect. The third customer, who had been outside at the gas pumps, also came to assist.
Once the suspect had been disarmed, the first customer instructed everyone not to shoot. A law enforcement officer then instructed the suspect to stop and get down, but when he failed to comply, the officer used an electronic control weapon (Taser), and the suspect was taken into custody.
Additional law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, and discovered Shawn Sutton’s wife, Melody, in the couple's car, parked off to the side of the store. She was taken into custody without incident. Shawn Sutton has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He and his wife are currently being held in the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center without bond.