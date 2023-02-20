In Alabama, untouched pot holes and erosion cause a ripple-effect of issues, problems a Jackson County resident believes the County Commission needs to address.
Since Jackson County Commissioners closed down County Road 93, also known as 'Hog-Jaw' road by residents in the area, it has caused a list of issues Yvonne O'Linger believes county have neglected.
"We pay all types of taxes that doesn't have anything to do with us, because we aren't seeing any results," said O'Linger.
O'Linger's biggest concern is the impact on response times for emergency officials. O'Linger says residents have to wait anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes before help can arrive.
"We have a lot of elderly people that live on this road who have to depend on an ambulance or rescue service," O'Linger said. "If you're hurt down here .. you just get in the car and pray that you get somewhere fast enough."
It's a fight O'Linger began with her husband since it's closure in 2019. It's a fight she continues even after his death.
The closure of 93 also brings more traffic to O'Linger's quiet neighborhood on County Road 91, an alternate route residents and emergency officials use to reach residents in Jackson County.
O'Linger claims 18-wheelers passing through leave pot-holes and damage vehicles.
Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance said the damage stems from severe storms in February 2019. The Chairman says the February storms left four county roads in need of serious repairs, and since a state of emergency was declared, FEMA is helping cover costs.
"Those roads are mountain roads built on slopes and in a short period of time we had four slope failures and 93 was one of those slopes," the Chairman said.
Nance said reconstruction was completed for two of those roads, but like 93 and 98 will need to be surveyed by geographical engineers.
"We can't just patch these roads. We need to make sure that we fix them for the long run and that they're safe before we allow our citizens to be back on roads," said Nance.
The engineering analysis work will help County Commissioners learn the framework of the land and alert officials ways to fix the highway.
The timeline of the analysis could last over the course of seven months.