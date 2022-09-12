Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp vetoed the use of funds to add an additional seat on the commission dais.
Last week -- commissioners approved 49 thousand dollars to be used.
Wamp says after meeting with the finance team there are some challenges ahead and he would prefer to use the money for that.
He says he will still be attending the meetings and addressing the commission as needed.
Read the full statement from County Mayor Weston Wamp regarding adding a 12th seat to the County Commission dais: