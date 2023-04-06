Whitfield County Board of Commission’s Chairman, Jevin Jensen says he's ready to showcase Whitfield County during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Q-cells plant on Thursday.
“This is a chance to showcase the Q-cells expansion,” says Jensen.
Q-cells is a major manufacturer of solar cells. Earlier this year, they announced an investment of $2.5 million dollars. This will be used to expand their Dalton plant and to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta.
Jensen says he’s excited Vice President Harris will be in town. He says in the past two years, Donald Trump and Mike Pence have visited, as well as both U.S. Senators.
“It’s great that these elected officials are coming to Dalton and Whitfield County,” Jensen says.
The Vice President will visit the Q-cells plant to show the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Investing in America Agenda,” us building a clean energy economy.
“They've agreed to pay a part of their taxes on day one, as soon as this expansion is completed, as well as we were able to return the money to the taxpayers spent on the land,” Jensen says.
Jensen says this is more of a partnership that will show an increase in pay. He says raising pay for citizens is a goal they’re happy to meet.
“More importantly, they've agreed to pay above our medium wage, which is around $20 an hour,” he says. “So, we're getting better paying jobs, not just a $13-$14 an hour job.”
Jensen says the Vice President’s visit gives Dalton visibility, more than what they’re known for. He says the city is known for manufacturing, like flooring and carpeting.
But this partnership allows them to showcase their efforts to diversify into solar and automotive. He says they want to continue to grow in Whitfield County. He hopes this exposure will allow them to land new companies as well.
“Georgia will have the end-to-end supply chain for the solar manufacturing. It's the largest solar manufacturer in this hemisphere," Jensen says. “It's the largest as far as capacity on an annual basis.”
Jensen says Whitfield County is open for business with good paying jobs.
“Making these contacts, figuring out what we're doing right, what we're doing wrong, how we can improve has really benefited us,” Jensen says. “Because all that money goes right into the County.”