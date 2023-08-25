In the town hall meeting Thursday, county leaders made it clear that infrastructure in Birchwood, Ooltewah, and Georgetown needs more support.
Before they can find a solution, leaders want to hear from constituents.
"I think people got to voice their concerns. It was a good meeting,” said Gary Boles, an Ooltewah resident.
Residents like Gary Boles say the districts are over-populated.
He fought against other rezoning projects like the Bell Mill Road project, which the regional planning agency denied.
He and other residents say county roads connecting unincorporated areas face major congestion.
Others worry about road repairs and safety.
"We need to slow down, figure out what we're going to do about these roads, and start doing it instead of just talking about it."
The Chattanooga-Hamilton planning agency, county mayor Weston Wamp, and district commissioners are working together to find a solution.
Before they do, leaders will consider funding, zoning needs, and what new zones would look like in Birchwood, Ooltewah, and Georgetown.
"The RPA is trying to come up with a plan that is reasonable," said Commissioner Steve Highlander of District 9.
"The goal is to plan for sustainable growth, but we do it with the heritage, community, and history in mind."
The county has never had the plan to keep up with the growth.
Over the next month, leaders will conduct traffic studies to learn the terrain better.
The message from the Regional Planning Agency hasn't changed.
"We need to look at all of Hamilton County,” said Dan Reuter, Regional Planning Agency. “Where we have zoning today, for more development, where we have sewer today, where we have roads and how that is going to change in the next year, 5 years, ten years."
Many Residents say they are grateful leaders are listening, but the wait is frustrating.
"So, we're already behind, and it's not time to talk about for the next two years,” said Maughon. “The time is now to get it fixed now."
The Regional Planning Agency is asking for more community input.
Click here to voice your opinion.
The next community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, at the East Hamilton High School.