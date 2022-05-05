Hometown country star, Kane Brown, returns to his old stomping ground at Finley Stadium with his 'Famous Friends' on Saturday.
Brown rose to country stardom when his single 'Used to Love You Sober' gained over 42 million streams on Spotify.
He grew up in the Chattanooga area.
"He's excited this is months in the making he's been wanting to do this for a long time. You know this is his hometown. He's thrilled. He couldn't be more excited he was here last night and was smiling ear to ear," Mark Oglesby, Blessed & Free Tour Manager said.
Oglesby said Brown has worked hard and this show will hit a milestone in his career.
"Not only is it his first stadium show...it will go down as his biggest show to date in terms of ticket sales. It's also his first show of this magnitude at this venue so a lot of firsts are happening," Oglesby said.
The crew started to load in on Monday and has been working around the clock to showtime.
150 people are a part of the local crew daily and the traveling crew is an additional 150 people.
It takes twelve semi-trucks and ten tour buses to get this show on the road.
The crew says they're doing all they can for fans to enjoy the show.
"Put your phone down and just enjoy it. We've done our part to provide a very entertaining evening so I think you know you're going to miss out if you're looking at your phone. I'd say just kick back and relax and there's beer for sale too so grab a beer," Oglesby continued.
He said the show will be a great experience for fans and there may even be some surprises along the way but fans will have to attend to find out
And tickets are close to selling out.
"The people at Finley have been very accommodating, the city of Chattanooga has been very accommodating, Naked River brewery, back behind us has done a great job, you know, feeding our bellies, it's been a wonderful experience and we hope that it will continue to be a wonderful experience and that Finley stadium and the people of Chattanooga can keep putting on concerts like this here," Oglesby said.
The Kane Brown, Blessed & Free Tour is Saturday, May 7th. Tickets are on sale online.